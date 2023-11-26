148 shawarma outlets shut in Kerala over food safety violations

Thiruvananthapuram: The Food Safety Department ordered to close 148 eateries selling shawarma after finding serious lapses in the food preparation. Fines were imposed on another 308 establishments during the state-wide lightning inspection on Saturday.



At the same time, nearly 178 establishments were instructed to make changes in its operations abiding by the law. The Food Safety Department officials raided a total of 1,287 outlets across the state on Saturday. As per the law, fines of up to Rs 10 lakh can be imposed on eateries for food safety violations.

Guidelines for shops and consumers:

1.The shawarma cones should not be placed in an open area where it may be exposed to wind and dust.

2. The freezers in which the ingredients for shawarma are stored should operate at a temperature of 18 degrees Celsius, and the chillers should be at 4 degrees Celsius. There should be a mechanism to monitor the temperature levels.

3. Bread and kuboos used for preparing the shawarma should be made in the stipulated manner.

4. Meat sliced off from the cone should be baked or grilled to ensure it is properly and completely cooked.

5.Use only pasteurized eggs or pasteurized mayonnaise. Mayonnaise should not be stored for more than two hours at room temperature. If pasteurized mayonnaise is used, the container should be stored at 4 degrees Celsius after its cover is opened. It should not be used for more than two days.

6. The label on the shawarma package should mention that the food should be consumed within one hour of its preparation.