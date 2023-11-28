'Girl's brother found clinging on moving car's door', eyewitness recalls kidnap of six-year-old

Kollam: Hours after the six-year-old girl was abducted in Oyoor here, the family and the people are having a hard time with no information coming about the child. Even as the police investigation is going on vigorously, no proper leads have emerged.



Meanwhile, a person who saw the girl’s brother clinging to the door of the car at the time of the incident recalled the incident.

"I was coming from Oyoor Road. That car was in front of me. The elder child was found hanging to the road on the left back side of the car. I didn't know that the younger child was inside. I thought neither the father nor the mother had seen the child so precariously placed. The car moved and the child remained hung on the car. I proceeded at some speed to tell them that the child hadn't got inside. By then, they had pushed the child out and had sped in the car. The door was not closed. When I asked the brother, he told me that his sister had been kidnapped," the eyewitness said.

The girl was on her way to tuition classes with her brother when she was abducted by a gang in a car around 4.45 pm. The team arrived in a white car. According to the girl's brother, there were four people in the car, including a woman. Nearly three hours after the kidnap, a woman phoned the girl's mother and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh to release the child. But an hour later, the gang contacted the family from another number and increased the amount to Rs 10 lakh amid the police investigation.

The girl's brother suffered injuries to his knees while trying to save his sister, police said. The parents of the children are nurses in two separate private hospitals.