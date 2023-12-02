Youth Congress activist in Kerala threatens to expose organisation after removal from national post

Kozhikode: Shahabas Vaderi, who challenged the Youth Congress' State President election in court, has been removed from his position as national coordinator of the Indian Youth Congress' Youth Policy & Research Department.

Vaderi, who was a Youth Congress activist from Kinassery in Kozhikode, had been elevated to the national coordinator post after he withdrew the complaint challenging the election that declared Rahul Mamkootathil as the winner.

Upset by the development, Vaderi has threatened to expose the IYC leadership and resign his primary membership in the Congress party. He has called a press conference in Kozhikode on Saturday. “I am going to release some audio clips, including those of youth congress national leaders. I have to open up about the irregularities going on in the organisation,” Vaderi told Onmanorama.

He has claimed that the national leadership has yet to inform him about his removal.

However, in an order dated November 29, Vikas Yadav, chairman of IYC's Youth Policy & Research Department, announced the dissolution of the state wing and deemed invalid the key positions held by those from Kerala, with immediate effect.

The provocation is understood to be criminal cases filed against Vaderi. It is understood that several Youth Congress activists and leaders were disgruntled by the elevation of Vaderi. They alleged that the appointment was a compromise to pacify him.

Vaderi argues that there were no office bearers or even a cell of the IYC's Youth Policy & Research Department operating in the state. “I was looking after the matters in the state,” he said.

Vaderi had approached the district Munsiff Court citing irregularities in the election, following which the proceedings were stayed. However, he withdrew the complaint after the party leadership interfered. Soon after Vaderi was named one of the 11 national coordinators of the body that has claimed “to provide research inputs to IYC to empower youth politically”.

Refuting the criminal charges against him, including a POCSO case, Vaderi said: “Irregularities of crores of rupees are going on in the organisation. I exposed this. That's why they are behind me. They are fabricating criminal cases against me. I will be arrested anytime. I don't want to continue in the party.”