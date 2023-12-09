Missing farmer found killed, partially eaten by tiger in Wayanad

Wayanad: A dairy farmer who went missing on Saturday afternoon was found killed and partially eaten by a wild animal. Residents in the area believe it is a tiger that attacked the farmer, though the forest department is yet to confirm the same. The deceased is Thottathil Prajeesh (36), son of Marottiparambil Kuttappan, of Koodallur, Vakery, near Sulthan Bathery.

As per reports, Prajeesh had gone to the paddy field in the afternoon to collect grass for the cattle. However, when he didn't return by evening, his relatives launched a search for him. That is when they found Prajeesh's body at Vakery, partially eaten. His left leg, including the thigh, and part of his head had been bitten off by the tiger.

According to C D Saju, a native of Vakery, Prajeesh used to collect grass from farmlands in the area every day for his cattle and take it back to his stable in a jeep. The search team saw the jeep near the spot where his body was found.

A large posse of police and forest personnel have cordoned the area. The inquest procedure is underway.

