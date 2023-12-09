Kashmir accident: One more youth succumbs to injuries

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 09, 2023 11:58 AM IST
Manoj. Photo: Special arrangement

Palakkad: Another Malayali youth, who met with an accident during an excursion near Kashmir's Zojila pass, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Manoj Madhavan (25), a native of Chittoor, was undergoing treatment at Saura SKIMS hospital in Kashmir. Minister K Krishnankutty, who is also the Chittoor MLA, is making arrangements to bring his mortal remains to Kerala.

Sudheesh S (33), Anil R (33), Rahul K (28), and Vignesh S (24), who were touring Kashmir were killed when their SUV skidded off the snow-covered road at Zoji La pass and plunged into a gorge along the Srinagar-Leh National Highway in Ganderbal district. The local driver was also killed in the accident.

The funeral of the other four Chittoor natives was held here on Friday. They were consigned to flames at the public crematorium in Chittoor.  

