Malappuram: Two men have been taken into custody over the death of a youth at Edappal here on Sunday.

Perumparambu native Yadhu Krishnan (21) had been taken to a hospital by his friends, who reported that he fell into a water body.

After Krishnan died, the Ponnani Police registered a case of unnatural death and took his friends into custody. According to the police, Krishnan was involved in several criminal cases and was on the rowdy list in the Ponnani Police Station.