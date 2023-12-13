IUML dismisses Kottakkal municipal committee, asks chairperson who won with LDF support to resign

Malappuram: The Malappuram district committee of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has dismissed the Kottakkal municipal panel after rebel candidate Muhsina Poovanmadathil won the election to the post of chairperson with the support of the LDF, a first in the municipality's history.

IUML rebel candidates Muhsina and P P Umer, who was elected vice-chairman, will resign from their posts on Wednesday. The party's district committee said that an ad hoc panel has replaced the present municipal committee.

Abdu Rahman Randathani has been appointed the convener of the committee and District Panchayat vice-president Ismail Moothedam, M A Khader and K M Abdul Gafoor have been named members. It is also learnt that the party has taken action against one of its leaders in Kottakkal and a youth league leader following a dispute between the official and unofficial factions of the IUML in the municipality.

Six IUML councillors joined hands with the LDF in the chairperson and vice-chairman elections held in the municipality on December 6. In a setback for the party, the rebel candidates won the election after they secured 15 votes against the 13 received by the official candidates of IUML.

“The issues following the election have been settled by the district committee. The chairperson and the vice-chairman will resign from the post on Wednesday as per the direction of the party,” said Dr Haneesha, IUML councillor and the party's official candidate in the elections. The party has also asked all standing committee chairpersons, except Dr Haneesha, to resign from their posts.