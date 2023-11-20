UDF leadership in Malappuram censures IUML for taking board membership in Kerala Bank

Malappuram: The Congress in Malappuram has openly criticised its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for nominating a member to the Director Board of the CPM-governed Kerala Bank.

P T Ajay Mohan, district chairperson of the UDF, expressed dissatisfaction over the IUML move that he said does not have the approval of their alliance. He was addressing a press conference in Malappuram on Monday.

IUML's Malappuram district general secretary, P Abdul Hameed, joined the board of Kerala Bank on November 16. The next day, posters referring to him as 'Judas' emerged in Malappuram Town, including in front of the IUML's district committee office.

The UDF is opposed to the state government's decision to merge all 14 district cooperative banks with the Kerala State Cooperation Bank (Kerala Bank).

Ajay Mohan, U A Latheef MLA and presidents of 93 primary cooperative banks approached the High Court of Kerala challenging the merger of Malappuram District Service Bank with the Kerala Bank. The UDF leaders have appealed against the dismissal of their writ petition challenging the merger. The case will be heard again on December 4.

In this light, the UDF has questioned the IUML's association with the Kerala Bank. “The Pattikkad Service Bank, where P Abdul Hameed is the president, is among the banks governed by the UDF in Malappuram district. He has to make it clear whether his position is a compliment for not associating with the case against the Kerala Bank merger,” Mohan said.

Following Hameed's nomination, rumours of IUML switching to the CPM-led LDF emerged. However, IUML leaders such as E T Muhammed Basheer, M K Muneer and K P A Majeed have dismissed the allegation. “There are A thousandfold reasons to remain in the UDF. The IUML would not go an inch back from the efforts of strengthening UDF,” said IUML state president Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal.