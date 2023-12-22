MT Kalam- Navathi Vandanam kicks off with medley of songs from his films

Kochi: The MT Kalam- Navathi Vandanam kicked off in Kochi to a grand start at hotel Le Meridien in Kochi with songs from movies, which M T Vasudevan Nair was part of. The songs crooned by playback singers Vidhu Prathap and Rajalakshmy were curated by researcher Ravi Menon.

The session titled 'Musical revisit of MT cinemas' began with the rendition of Karayunno Puzha Chirikkunno from the movie 'Murapennu', which marked MT's debut as a screenplay writer on the silver screen.

Songs like Neeraduvan... from the film 'Nakhakshathangal', Indupushpam Choodi Nilkum Raathri... from the movie 'Vaisali' among others were also rendered during the event. The function will be inaugurated by veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, while actors Mammootty and Mohanlal will honour MT. Joy Alukkas is cooperating with the event supported by Muthoot Finance.

Celebrities who will be gracing the occasion include Balachandran Chullikkad, K R Meera, T D Ramakrishnan, K C Narayanan, Jose Panachippuram, K Rekha, Francis Noronha, E Santhosh Kumar and Tanuja Bhattathiri from the literary world, and Ouseppachan, S N Swamy, Blessy, Roshan Andrews, Jude Anthany Joseph, Abhilash Pillai, Mahesh Narayanan, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Vijay Babu, V K Prakash, Tharun Moorthy, Baburaj, K K Nishad, Santhi Krishna, Anumol and Miya belonging to the film fraternity.

A string of performances has been scheduled as part of the event, organised in connection with the 90th birth year of MT. They include a dance performance by celebrated dancer and actor Sobhana; a musical event presented by researcher Ravi Menon in which songs would be rendered by noted playback singers Vidhu Pratap and Rajalakshmi, and ‘Mahasagaram’, a drama directed by Prasanth Narayanan with characters created by MT.