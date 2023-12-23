Travancore Dental College ropes in Santa to spread oral hygiene awareness

Kollam: Visitors to a local beach here had a pleasant surprise Friday evening as they were greeted by Santa Claus with an dental awareness message.

Santa was part of a team of doctors and professors from the Department of Public Health Dentistry, Travancore Dental College (TDC) in Kollam.

“Oral care is very important and in most cases people come to us when the situation has worsened. We chose Santa to convey the message due to the Christmas season,” said Dr Aravind Ashok, Head of Department, Public Health Dentistry. “We wanted everyone to pay attention to some basic protocols of dental upkeep on a daily basis.”

As part of the event, students performed a play merging the spirit of Christmas and the significance of dental care. Santa gave friendly suggestions on oral hygiene, brushing techniques and healthy dental care.

Free dental kits were also distributed to those present at the beach. Dr Aravind said that in 2024, the college plans to launch campaigns spreading awareness on oral cancer, and cessation of tobacco and drug usage.

College Dean Dr Eapen Cherian, Council Chairman Sagir Muhammed, Managing Director Ancy Thariq, Principal Dr Suja Joseph and Vice-Principal Dr Venu Yesodharan spoke on the occasion.