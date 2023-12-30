Sabarimala Temple reopens for Makaravilaku festival

Pathanamthitta: The Sabarimala Temple on Saturday reopened for the Makaravilaku festival season.

Mel Shanti (Chief Priest) P N Mahesh opened the doors to the sanctum sanctorum in the presence of Thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru.

The Lord Ayyappa Shrine had been closed for two days after the Mandala Pooja. The second phase of the pilgrimage includes the Makaravilaku Festival that will be celebrated on January 15.

According to Sabarimala sources, the temple will remain open for pilgrimage till January 20.

With the reopening of the temple in the afternoon, a fresh set of pilgrims reached Sabarimala for darshanam. At least 1,800 policemen led by R Anand IPS have been deployed at Sabarimala and along the pilgrimage route.