Kerala Assembly session from January 25, budget on February 2

Thiruvananthapuram: The first assembly session of the Kerala legislature in 2024 will begin on January 25. The session will commence with the policy address of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the state budget will be presented on February 2. The cabinet has already moved to seek the governor's nod for the session commencement.



With Lok Sabha elections coming up, the assembly will likely be adjourned on February 9 after completing the urgent procedures. Since the Governor is in Thiruvananthapuram on January 19 and 25, the government had also considered holding the session at an earlier date.

The state exchequer, according to reports, is under severe strain and already hindered multiple developmental projects. Thus the upcoming budget session is crucial since the policymakers are gearing up for a proactive approach to come out of the red by increasing revenue earnings in the upcoming fiscal.

The budget will be presented by Finance Minister KN Balagopal and the government has already set up a 14-member expert committee for its planning. Balagopal had earlier written to all MLAs asking them to provide a list of 20 projects each that they want to implement in their respective constituencies.

The upcoming assembly session is also the first to be conducted after the recent cabinet reshuffle in which KB Ganesh Kumar and Kadannappalli Ramachandran took charge as Minister for Transport and Minister for registration, museum and archaeology respectively.