Man held for molesting woman, assaulting husband at wedding reception in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A wedding reception held at Kavalam in the interiors of Kuttanad on Saturday night witnessed high drama after a 43-year-old man allegedly molested a woman and assaulted her husband.



The incident took place around 8.45 pm on Saturday. According to police, the accused, identified as Sreekumar S alias Kuttan, a resident of Muttanattuchira House, sexually harassed a young woman who had come to attend the wedding reception along with her husband.

As the woman raised the alarm, her husband rushed to the spot and questioned the man's act. The accused, however, unleashed a violent attack on the duo. Later, he also threatened to kill the victim’s father-in-law, police said.

“It all started when the accused misbehaved with the woman while having food at the reception,” a police officer said.

The woman soon lodged a complaint with the Kainady police station here. Following a preliminary probe, the police arrested the accused on Sunday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.