Maharaja's College clash: Minister R Bindu to summon meeting

Kochi: The state government has decided to take action for reopening Maharaja's College in Kochi which remains shut following the clashes between student political outfits. Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Tuesday said that she will summon a meeting at the college soon.



A clash erupted in the college between SFI, KSU and Fraternity activists on January 18. SFI leader Abdul Nasar P was stabbed and injured in the midnight violence. Police booked 35 students in connection with the incident.

A commemorative plaque, on a wall of the Maharaja's College, on Abhimanyu, who was killed on the campus on July 2, 2018. Photo: Manorama

“ The clash inside the campus is a serious matter of concern. Directorate of Collegiate Education has been asked to resolve the issues in the college. I hope the new principal will act efficiently,” said the minister.

The Higher Education Department transferred the former principal Dr V S Joy to Sree Neelakanta Sanskrit College in Pattambi, a day after the violence in Maharaja's College.

Police have registered three cases over the violent clashes on the campus. One case was based on the complaint of the assaulted SFI leader Abdul Nasar P A while the second one was registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by KSU's Amal Tomy. The third one was filed by a doctor of the general hospital for allegedly obstructing his duty, police said.

Mohammad Ijlan, a third-year degree student, was held in connection with the hacking of SFI's Maharaja's College unit secretary Abdul Nasar P A on Wednesday night. There are over 14 accused in the case, including activists of the KSU and Fraternity, the student wing of the Welfare Party.