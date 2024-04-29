'Wife was right', Idukki man takes life during Facebook live stream

Cheruthoni (Idukki): A young man died by suicide after admitting that his wife was right during a live streaming session on Facebook on Sunday. The deceased, Vishnu (35), son of Rajan and a resident of Puthanpura near Alinchuvadu in Idukki, hanged himself from a ceiling fan at around 11 am on Sunday, police said. During the live stream, he said, “What my wife said is right, the fault is on my side.”

Since, Vishnu had attempted suicide multiple times earlier, his friends initially underestimated the seriousness of his distress. However, when his friends finally rushed to the scene and entered the house, they found Vishnu hanging from a ceiling fan. He had been living alone at home following a quarrel with his wife.

Earlier, his driving license was suspended after he rode a motorbike without a helmet on Facebook Live. The funeral will be held at his residence on Monday.