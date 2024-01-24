'Did not encroach or build compound wall at Chinnakanal,' Kuzhalnadan lashes out at govt

Idukki: Will not withdraw from my fight even if government takes over 50 acres of land, Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan said on Wednesday. He was responding to the Collector's order to take over 50 cents adjacent to his resort in Chinnakanal at Suryanelli on Wednesday.



The Congress legislator gave a point-by-point rebuttal to the allegations listed by the Vigilance and Revenue Department in their respective reports.

Land area

'The land area of the Chinnakanal property in my possession has not increased after the purchase of the land,' Kuzhalnadan said. The Land Revenue Tehsildar at Udumbanchola had filed a report to the district collector stating that Kuzhalnadan encroached on 50 cents of public land to construct a resort at Chinnakkanal.

Compound wall

Kuzhalnadan also dismissed the Vigilance claims that he encroached on government land and built a compound wall. "The plot is an open space with no walls. I have however, constructed retaining walls to reinforce the slope and prevent the plot from collapsing," he said.

The Idukki District Collector on Wednesday gave permission to Kerala government to take over 50 cents of Poramboke land adjacent to Kuzhalnadan's resort in Chinnakanal at Suryanelli. Poramboke means unassessed lands which are the property of the government.

Vigilance initiated a probe against Kuzhalnadan after CPM Ernakulam district secretary CN Mohanan lodged a complaint alleging tax evasion and financial irregularities in the purchase of the land.

Kuzhalnadan and two of his friends bought Kapitan Bungalow in Suryanelli three years ago. The purchase included a land of one acre and 14 cents, and buildings within the property. The property includes one building of 4,000 square feet and two buildings of 850 square feet. The two buildings were registered on February 2022.