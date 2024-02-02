Kerala registers country's highest temperatures in January

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala experienced the highest temperatures in the country on 13 of the 17 days between January 15 and 31.



Punalur recorded the highest temperatures in the country on January 15 to 19 and 21, 22, 24, 30, and 31. Other regions which experienced high temperatures were Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kottayam. In January also, Punalur recorded the country's highest temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius.

The State received rain in the first weeks of January, thereby keeping the temperature down. However, later, the average temperature in most districts rose above 33 degrees. The Central Meteorological Department has stated that the temperature will increase this month as well. This year, the rainfall will be less than the average in February. January received seven times more rain than usual, with only Kollam district witnessing less rain.