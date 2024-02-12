Idukki woman set on fire by neighbour dies

Idukki: The woman who was set on fire by her neighbour succumbed to her burn injuries while under treatment at the Medical College Hospital in Theni. Authorities confirmed the death of Parakkal Sheela early on Monday.



Last Friday, while she was working in the cardamom estate, her neighbour Sasi locked her in the house and poured petrol before setting her on fire.

The police said that Sasi tried to kill Sheela due to personal enmity. Sheela, who suffered more than 60 per cent burn, was first admitted to a private hospital in Nedunkand and then was shifted to Theni Medical College Hospital.

The Udumbanchola police broke the door open to save the two. The accused was taken into custody on the same day. He also suffered burn injuries in the incident. He is under treatment at the Idukki Medical College.