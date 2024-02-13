Four-member Malayali family found dead at residence in California

Four members of a family from Kollam were found dead at their residence in the San Mateo County in US's California.

The deceased were identified as Anand Henry (42), his wife Alice Priyanka (40) and their twin boys Noah and Nathan (four). Anand is the son of Prof G Henry, former principal of Fatima Mata National College in Kollam.

Alice was the daughter of late Benziger and Juliet. Alice's mother Juliet boarded her return flight on February 11 after staying with the family in California.

According to reports, Juliet, who arrived home on February 12, texted Alice and Anand on WhatsApp. But as they did not reply, she alerted a relative, who asked a friend to check on the family. The person, who reached the residence, rang up the police.

Jerami Surratt, PRO of the San Mateo Police Department, told NBC that they received a call seeking a welfare check on the family. But the cops did not find any signs of a forced entry and later found the four dead inside.



He said the investigation is ongoing and the cause of the deaths is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, relatives in Kollam suspect the four had died after inhaling poisonous gas leaked from a heater. The incident reportedly took place on February 12 at 9.15 am US time (Indian time, 7.45pm).

