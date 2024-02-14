Ten, including Shan murder case accused, arrested during gangster's birthday celebration

Alappuzha: In a decisive crackdown, the police arrested ten individuals during a notorious gang leader's birthday celebration in Kayamkulam here on Wednesday. Among the arrested is Atul, a suspect out on bail for the murder of SDPI leader Shan. The authorities raided the party, hosted in honor of gang leader Nitish, right within the Karilakulangara police jurisdiction. This arrest follows the conviction in the BJP leader Ranjeet Srinivasan's homicide and the defense team's plea to deem invalid the charge sheet filed by the Crime Branch in the case related to the murder of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader K S Shan.



The high-profile roster of gangsters detained by the police include Neduvakkat Nitish Kumar (36), Atul (29) of Mannancheri Ottakandam, Vijeesh (30) of Pathiyur Vineeth Bhavanam, Anandu (20) of Krishnapuram Puthanpura Thekethu, Alan Benny (27) of Mulakuvalli Kuthanapilli, Thrikkallur Valath Prashal (29), Vanjiyur Habees of Keerikad(32), Vishnu (33) of Pathiyaurkala Vimal Bhavan, Cheravalli Kannankara Saifuddin (38) and Rajesh Kumar (45) of Muttom.

Matta Kannan, a notorious gangster and the accused in a murder case, Tomato Ashiq, Vithoba Faisal, Danger Arun, Amal Farooq Seth alias Moti, Vijay and Karthikeyan and others known for their criminal dealings fled the scene. Authorities have confiscated the vehicles used by the gang members and are actively investigating the purpose of the gathering.

The operation, led by a team of law enforcement officers including Kayamkulam CI Girilal and Karilakulangara CI Suneesh under the guidance of Kayamkulam DySP Ajaynath, was based on intelligence provided by Alappuzha District Police Chief Chaitra Teresa John.