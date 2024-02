Marayoor (Idukki): Police arrested Arun M, the nephew of the victim, in connection with the murder of retired police officer P Lakshman.



Lakshman was stabbed to death on Monday evening by Arun, who is his sister’s son. As said by police, the altercation stemmed from Lakshman’s refusal to replace a damaged phone to Arun led to the murder.

Lakshman (65) retired from the Tamil Nadu Police as a Sub-Inspector.