UDF demands resignation of forest minister, CM's presence in Wayanad

Sulthan Bathery: UDF boycotted the all-party meeting convened by three ministers to discuss the spurt of wildlife attacks and human deaths in Wayanad on Tuesday. Forests and Wildlife Minister A K Saseendran, Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh and Revenue Minister K Rajan attended the meeting.

Addressing the media, UDF MLAs T Siddique (Kalpetta) and I C Balakrishnan (Sulthan Bathery) said they have already discussed all the issues in a recent meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. "What they need is a concrete plan from the state government to mitigate the human-animal conflict and also to compensate the victims, not another discussion," said the MLAs.

According to T Siddique, the UDF will be participating in discussions only convened by the Chief Minister as even today there was no plan of action. Both the MLAs also demanded the resignation of Forest Minister A K Saseendran who waited a long time to visit the district even after human lives were lost in animal attacks.

They also demanded the presence of Health Minister Veena George in such meetings in Wayanad as the lack of health care in the district has been causing regular deaths of victims. "Most of the wildlife attack victims died due to inadequate healthcare facilities at the Medical College Hospital", the leaders said.

After the meeting, the ministers participated in the meeting of officials at the Collectorate. The ministers were also expected to visit the houses of wildlife attack victims in the afternoon.

Earlier, Youth Congress leaders, including district president Amal Joy, waved black flags at the ministers' motorcade when they reached Sulthan Bathery. The workers were arrested and removed by police.