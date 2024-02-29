Malappuram woman kills newborn after delivery, buries child in house compound

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 29, 2024 07:51 AM IST
Malappuram: Tanur police arrested a mother on Wednesday for the murdering of her newborn baby. The police have registered a case against Ottumpuram native Jumailath, Andikkad house. According to police, she buried her three-day-old baby boy after killing him on February 26 night.

Married to a Kozhikode native, she was now living separately from her husband for a year. The police, which started the investigation based on a tip-off, interrogated the woman about the child.
According to the police, Jumailath gave birth to the child at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. She killed the child soon after she returned to her home in Ottumpuram, and buried the body in the house compound. 

She has given testimony to the police that she killed her son to conceal the fact that she had given birth.  The police have also taken another person into custody as per the reports. The body will be exhumed in the presence of RDO on Thursday and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.  

