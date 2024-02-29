Wayanad native receives life sentence for killing wife over mobile phone dispute

Wayanad: A youth, who fatally injured his wife in a dispute over a mobile phone, has been sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 40,000.



Additional Sessions Court Judge V Anas handed down the verdict on Wednesday, imposing the punishment on Vijay, 32, a resident of Arupathu Colony, Vattathuvayal in Mooppainadu village. If Vijay fails to pay the fine, he faces an additional 5-year imprisonment.

The incident occurred on September 24, 2020. A minor argument between Vijay's wife, Sini, 27, and himself escalated into an altercation, resulting in severe head and chest injuries for Sini, ultimately leading to her demise, according to the prosecution. Internal hemorrhaging in the brain and other vital organs resulted in her death. Though classified as unnatural death initially, further investigation revealed that it was a case of homicide.

Despite the absence of eyewitnesses, scientific evidence aided law enforcement in establishing the crime. The case was first investigated by then-Meppadi sub-inspector KS Jithesh. Kalpetta Station House Officer T A Augustin also investigated the case. Meppadi Station House Officer G Rajkumar completed the investigation and submitted the chargesheet. Public prosecutor Abilash Joseph appeared for the prosecution