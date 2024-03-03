Sidharthan’s death: Probe team collects evidence including glue gun used in assault

Wayanad: The investigation into the suspected suicide of Sidharthan, a 21-year-old second-year student at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), has progressed with the evidence collection led by Kalpetta Deputy Superintendent of Police T N Sajeevan.



Cops, along with the accused Sinjo Johnson, inspected the hostel rooms where the alleged torture of Sidharthan took place.

Police examined Rooms, numbered 21 and 36, used by SFI unit secretaries Amal Ihsan and Sinjo Johnson, respectively. Evidence, such as a wire and a glue gun allegedly used in the assault, were recovered from these rooms. Additionally, a pair of slippers used to beat the victim was also seized from Sinjo's room.

The remand report suggests that Sidharthan was subjected to relentless physical abuse at various campus locations; starting from Amal’s room, and later dragged to the central courtyard of the hostel.

According to police, on his way home, Sidharthan was lured back from Ernakulam saying that the complaint submitted by a girl against him could have been solved if he returned. At that time the complaint was not at all submitted by the girl.

Sidharthan was then taken to various parts of the campus, stripped off, assaulted with cables and belts and received kicks to his abdomen, says the remand report. The abuse lasted from 9 pm until 2 am. The assailants also confiscated his mobile phone, hindering communication with his family.

Cops along with the accused, Sinjo Johnson inspected the hostel rooms where the alleged torture of Sidharthan took place. Photo: Manorama.

Following several failed attempts by his family to reach him, Sidharthan managed to contact his mother on the morning of February 18, indicating a return home by February 24. However, his death was reported on the same day, with his body discovered hanged in the hostel's toilet.

The police's evidence-gathering process started at 4.30 pm on Sunday and went on for over two hours. Further evidence collection is expected as the investigation continues, with additional items still to be found.