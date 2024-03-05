Woman self-immolates after setting her children on fire

Kollam: In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old woman died by suicide after setting her two children on fire at Karunagappally here on Monday. The deceased is Archana, a native of Thodiyoor. Her daughter Anamika (7) and son Aarav (2) who suffered burns are undergoing treatment at Alappuzha Government Medical College Hospital. According to reports, both are in critical condition.



On Tuesday morning, a few neighbours rushed to the house after hearing the screams of the children and noticing smoke. When they entered the house after breaking the door, they found the mother and children on fire. Three of them were found on the bed.

Police suspect that Archana set the children on fire after dousing them in thinner, a chemical used for painting. Later, she also used the chemical to immolate herself. The woman breathed her last on the spot.

Archana's husband Manu is a painting worker. It is learnt that no other family members were in the house during the time of the incident.