Suspected double homicide in Idukki: Probe team to take accused for evidence collection

Idukki: Sources close to police confirmed that Rajesh alias Nidheesh who was nabbed in a theft case confessed to murdering an elderly man and an infant and burying their bodies inside a rented house. Nidheesh was in Peerumedu jail after getting arrested in a theft case. A court here on Saturday handed over his custody to police for interrogation into the suspected double homicide. It is learnt that the probe team will take the accused for evidence collection at the rented house in Kattappana Sagara junction.



Police reportedly came to know about the murder during the investigation into a theft case in which Nidheesh and his friend Vishnu were booked. Vishnu who suffered a leg fracture while fleeing from police is currently admitted to Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital. He is also remanded in judicial custody. Police assume that further clarification on the alleged double murder will be made only after interrogating Vishnu.

It is suspected that Vishnu's father who is missing was murdered and buried inside their rented house. The newborn of Vishnu's sister was also allegedly killed. Vishnu's mother and sister who were found locked inside the house by police reportedly revealed about the two murders. At the same time, police recovered crucial evidence hinting at black magic practices at this house. Hence, it is suspected that Vishnu and Nidheesh committed the two murders as human sacrifice.