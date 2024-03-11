Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Assault of student at Law college: DYFI leader Jaison Joseph surrenders

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 11, 2024 11:08 AM IST Updated: March 11, 2024 12:52 PM IST
jaison-joseph
Jaison Joseph. Photo: Jaison Joseph/Facebook
Topic | Pathanamthitta

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader Jaison Joseph, who is accused of assaulting a female student, has surrendered before police following the rejection of his bail application by the Supreme Court.

Jaison is the first accused in the case. The surrender comes amid allegations that police are not arresting him.

Last week, Jaison was expelled from Mount Zion Law College in Kadammanitta more than two months after the incident. A member of the CPM Perunad area committee and secretary of the DYFI Perunad block committee, Jaison is a fourth-year student of the college.

RELATED ARTICLES

According to the complaint, Jaison assaulted the third-year-student on December 22, 2023. The student sustained an injury to her nose. Though Aranmula police collected the girl's statement and filed a case, they did not record his arrest. However, police registered cases against the complainant and Youth Congress workers for staging a protest against the delay in his arrest.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE