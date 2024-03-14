After Padmaja, former Kerala Sports Council president Padmini to join BJP today

Thiruvananthapuram: Asian Games medallist and former President of Kerala Sports Council Padmini Thomas will join the BJP today, ending her years-long association with the Congress.



BJP State President K Surendran recently announced that prominent Congress leaders from the Thiruvananthapuram district will join the BJP on Thursday. Padmini confirmed the same and added that she would speak out after accepting the party membership.

Padmini Thomas, a former president of the Sports Council, had close links with former Chief Ministers of the Congress, including K Karunakaran and Oommen Chandy. She also served as the state president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee’s sports forum. She was considered the Congress' mayoral candidate in Thiruvananthapuram municipality in the 2020 local body elections but was later denied a seat.

At the 1982 Asian Games, Padmini won a bronze in the 400 m and a silver in the 4x400 m relay. She also excelled in the coaching role of the Railway team after completing her NIS diploma. When she was the President of the Kerala Sports Council, the National Games was organized in Kerala in 2015. She has also won the Arjuna Award and the G V Raja Award and had a major role in resuming the college games.

Apart from Padmini, there are indications that some other Congress leaders will also join the BJP. It is learned that a prominent leader of the Farmers' Congress (Karshaka Congress) in Thiruvananthapuram and some Congress leaders from the Vattiyoorkavu Assembly constituency are also joining the BJP.