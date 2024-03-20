Kattapana double murder: Accused Vishnu reveals how his father was killed

Idukki: Dramatic scenes unfolded on Wednesday during evidence collection in the Kattapana double murder case. Nitheesh and Vishnu, the first and second accused respectively, blamed each other in front of the police when they were produced at the crime scene, the rented house at Kakkattukada in Idukki.

The police had conducted evidence collection earlier with Nitheesh, but Vishnu, who was undergoing treatment for a broken leg, had only been taken in for questioning recently. Vishnu's father Vijayan was murdered and buried under a floor of the house.

Vishnu narrated his version of the murder to the police. According to him, Vijayan had been sitting in the hall before he was murdered. Vishnu said Vijayan asked him to do some work and buy food as there was nothing to eat at the house.

Vishnu claimed that Nitheesh was furious and he dragged Vijayan to the floor after grabbing his neck. Nitheesh hit Vijayan on the head with a hammer. The victim screamed before fainting. The accused called an auto from Kattapana to take Vijayan to a hospital, but as he was already dead, the auto was sent back.

Vishnu told the investigation officers that Vijayan's body was placed on a chair, wrapped in plastic and buried in a pit of three-and-a-half feet. He claimed that Nitheesh threatened that his fate would be similar if he did not remain silent on the crime.

It is understood that the police plan to bring the third accused Suma and her daughter for evidence collection. Due to contradictions in the statements of the accused, the investigation team plans to interrogate them together.