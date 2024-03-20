Wild elephant tramples man to death in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: A man was killed here in a wild elephant attack on Wednesday at 7.30 pm.

The deceased, Dileep (57), was a resident of Ezhanthala in Pathanamthitta.

Dileep was fishing with two others at Thekkumthod Pulinjal forest when the elephant attacked.

He was reportedly setting up his fishing net, at a location one and a half kilometres from the nearest residential area. His companions managed to flee the scene unharmed and alerted the forest watcher, while Dileep was trampled by the animal to death.

As said by Dileep’s friend, a wild elephant was spotted at the same place on the previous night too.