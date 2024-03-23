Adani Group offers Rs 1 cr to family of youth killed in accident caused by Vizhinjam-bound lorry

Thiruvananthapuram: The family of Ananthu B Ajikumar (26), a motorist killed by a granite block that fell from a speeding lorry on the way to the Vizhinjam International Seaport, has been offered a solatium of Rs 1 crore by the Adani Group.

It is understood the representatives of the Group that operates the Seaport promised to pay the compensation after a meeting with the family of the deceased.

Ananthu, who was a BDS student, died on Tuesday in the accident that took place, hardly 500 metres from his house, at the Manaliyil Junction on the Mukkola-Balaramapuram Road. He was a fourth-year student at NIMS Medicity in Neyyatinkara and was on his way to college on his scooter when the accident happened.

According to the police, the granite block fell off the tipper lorry and hit Ananthu's head. The impact caused the scooter to veer off the path and crash into a wall. Ananthu was rushed to a hospital, but could not be saved.

The tipper lorry was caused the freak accident that killed Ananthu B Ajikumar (right).

The Motor Vehicle Department found that bad road and careless driving on the part of the lorry driver caused the accident. The owner and driver of the lorry, Jithin (32), is in custody and has been booked on homicide charges. Police Sub Inspector J B Arunkumar said the tipper lorry was heavily loaded.