Satheesan slams LDF govt's move against Indian President, terms it 'political stunt'

Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader V D Satheesan has launched a scathing attack on the LDF government over the petition in the Supreme Court against the President of India and Kerala governor. He termed the move as a political stunt ahead of the general elections. Satheesan was addressing the media here on Sunday.



“ It is a mere political stunt. President has been withholding her assent to the bills for a long time. But why did the LDF government decide to approach the apex court now?,” asked Satheesan.

He also questioned the Pinarayi Vijayan government for allowing K Krishnankutty in the state cabinet even after JD(S) joined BJP.

“ JD(S) is a major ally of NDA in Karnataka. LDF government is afraid of BJP. Krishnankutty is continuing in the state cabinet as BJP warned the CPM. If Krishnankutty reaches Karnataka, he has to seek votes for BJP,” he alleged.

Criticising the alleged BJP-CPM nexus, the Congress leader asserted that his party will not let the saffron party retain power in the centre.

Training his gun on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Satheesan questioned his (CM) silence on monthly pay-off case and other corruption charges.

Govt justifies its plea against the prez

It was on Saturday, the Kerala government approached the Supreme Court against President Droupadi Murmu for withholding assent to four bills passed by the state assembly. Justifying the act, minister for Law P Rajeeve said the government took the case to the apex court due to its significant constitutional implications.

“Kerala is steadfast in its commitment to uphold actions in accordance with the Constitution. We trust that the Court will thoroughly review the matter," the minister told reporters in nearby Angamaly,” he said.

Rajeeve further said there was no institution in the country which is above the Constitution.

"There is no institution in India which is above the Constitution. We follow a parliamentary democracy under the Constitution. When a state assembly passes a Bill on a subject under the State List of the Constitution, the governor can either give assent or if it requires more clarity, then he or she can return it," the minister said.

Rajeeve added that the government cannot find any reason for these Bills to be sent to the President.

"Here, it was sent to the President. The President was not giving assent to the Bills and the Legislative Assembly has the right to know the reason behind it. Our Constitution is above the Legislative Assembly, the Parliament, the chief minister, the ministers, governors or even the president," he said.

In its plea, the state government requested that the President's refusal to grant assent to the bills the University Laws (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2021; the Kerala Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022; and the University Laws (Amendment) (No. 3) Bill, 2022 without stating any reason, be declared unconstitutional.

Apart from several other reliefs, the state government also sought direction to declare Governor Khan's action of reserving a total of seven bills, including these four, for the consideration of the President, as "illegal".

(With PTI inputs)