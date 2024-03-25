Class 12 student assaulted by schoolmates for refusing Holi celebration in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: A Class 12 student was allegedly thrashed by his batchmates after he refused to attend the Holi celebration organised by them at their school in Kasaragod district.



The17-year-old from Government Higher Secondary School at Madikai, has been admitted to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital at Pariyaram with broken jaws. He will undergo jaw repair surgery on Tuesday, March 26, said his mother, who works at a dance school in Kanhangad. "They broke his left and right jaws, and chin," she said.

The alleged incident happened on Saturday, March 23, the last day of examinations for Class 12 science students. After the examination, the student was waiting for a bus outside the school when four commerce students walked up to him and asked why he was not joining the Holi celebration, said his grandmother Indira. "Two of them placed their arms over his shoulders and tried to veer him away from the bus stand. He resisted and there was an exchange of words," she said.

The boys then allegedly assaulted him. With slightly parted lips, the victim named two boys who assaulted him the most. “They must be below 18 years. I barely know them. I have only seen them on the campus a few times but I've never spoken to them," he said. One of them, a repeat offender, according to the school principal, repeatedly punched the student's face and jaws.

School Principal Vinod Kumar A K said the boy had earlier misbehaved with teachers and also assaulted other schoolmates. "Twice, the PTA asked him to stay away from school for a week. He was taken back after he gave an undertaking that he would behave well," he said.

When he assaulted another student for the third time, the PTA recommended a brief disciplinary action again. "Then he and his parents went to Hosdurg police station and complained that the Principal was not allowing him to attend classes. I was surprised because even the parents took no initiative to correct him," he said.

The student is lucky because Saturday was his last exam, the Principal said. "His mother contacted me asking what she should do. I said she should file a police complaint. Hitting above the neck is a serious offence," he said.

Hosdurg police said they got an intimation from the medical college on Sunday. They would be taking his statement later in the day. Meanwhile, the commerce students' last examination is on Tuesday, March 26.