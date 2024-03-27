RLV Ramakrishnan files police complaint against Sathyabhama

Thrissur: Mohiniyattam dancer RLV Ramakrishnan has lodged a police complaint against dancer Sathyabhama after she made colour-tinged casteist remarks about him.



Sathyabhama, in an interview given to a YouTube channel, said it was annoying to see men performing Mohiniyattam. She also said that Ramakrishnan had the “colour of a crow”. The renowned dancer, the brother of the late Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Mani, is an MPhil top scorer in performing arts and has a PhD in Mohiniyattam from the Kerala Kalamandalam.

Ramakrishnan lodged his complaint with the Chalakudy DySP, saying Sathyabhama insulted him personally. However, since the incident occurred in Thiruvananthapuram, the complaint will be transferred there for further investigation, cops said.

The controversy has garnered significant attention, sparking protests and discussions, with many including artists and politicians extending their support to Ramakrishnan.

In his response on social media, Ramakrishnan highlighted his educational background and reiterated his determination to seek legal recourse against Sathyabhama for her offensive remarks.

Kerala Kalamandalam, the premier institution in the state for the promotion of traditional performing arts, recently issued a press release condemning Sathyabhama’s remarks. “Adding ‘Kalamandalam’ to the name of people who make remarks unbecoming for a civilised society is a blight on the institution,” said the statement.