Malappuram man held for assaulting 2.5-year-old daughter

Malappuram: Kalikavu police on Saturday arrested a man for assaulting his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. The accused is Junaid (30) of Chazhiyod. The child is undergoing treatment at Manjeri Medical College Hospital.

The child has bruises on her head, face and other parts of the body. It has been learned that she also has a fracture on the shoulder. Police registered the case on the complaint of the mother, Farshana.

According to police, the incident took place on March 21. Junaid picked up his daughter and one-year-old son from Farshana’s place. Soon after they left, Farshana contacted the police as she felt something was not right. However, Farshana alleged that the cops didn't take the complaint seriously then as they assumed it was a family issue.

Junaid came back after an hour with their daughter, who looked tired. When Farshana and her mother inquired, the girl told them that Junaid beat her. Following this, they shifted her to a hospital nearby.

Though she was discharged from the hospital, the girl showed signs of fatigue and the family admitted her to Kalikavu Community Health Centre and later to the Medical College Hospital.

Police, who arrested Junaid over a week after first receiving a complaint, have booked him under IPC sections 323 and 324 for voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

It was only a few days ago a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was brutally murdered by her father in the same police station limit.