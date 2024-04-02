Brawl over using public tap, two injured in assault in Malappuram

Malappuram: Kuttipuram police began a probe after two persons, who are brothers, were attacked following an alleged dispute over using water from a public tap at Kuttippuram in Malappuram district on Tuesday morning. Arumughan and Mani, residents of Urothpalliyal were admitted to the hospital.



According to the complainants, a group of three persons from the neighbourhood hacked them with a cleaver and also beat them with a stick. The police have learnt that there was a brawl over using public tap between the wives of one of the complainants and a member of the group who allegedly attacked the brothers.



"I tried to block when one of them tried to assault my wife and he fell down. My wife is pregnant and I was trying to save her and there was no intention to hurt him. The issue was solved with the intervention of my parents and neighbours. However, after some time he came back with his brothers and attacked us," Mani alleged.

Arumugan has sustained an injury to the shoulder and Mani got injured in the hip. "We have been collecting evidence in the case. The details are being gathered from the witnesses and a case will be registered based on testimonies," police said.