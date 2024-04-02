Court fees surge for cheque dishonour, family cases amid various tax and fee hikes

Thiruvananthapuram: The hike in various taxes and fees, besides certain relaxations, announced in the state budget to mop up additional revenue came into effect from Monday.



1. The tax per unit charged on self-generated electricity hiked from 1.2 paise to 15 paise.

2. Court fees for cheque dishonour and family cases like divorce also increased.

3. The cost of availing loan by mortgaging land increased.

4. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) for rubber increased from Rs 170 to Rs 180.

5. Two per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) of government employees and in dearness relief (DR) of pensioners.

6. Stamp duty for leasehold agreement as per the fair value

7. Tax on tourist buses lowered

8. The toll fees being levied at Pampampallam near Walayar and Panniyankara near Kuthiran tunnel along the National Highway increased

Will beneficiaries get their welfare pension in that month itself?

The Finance Minister had announced in the budget that the welfare pension will be distributed in that month itself, starting from April. However, currently, the welfare pension for the last six months, since October 2023, is outstanding.

The authorities promise to distribute two months' outstanding pension within two weeks but are yet to clarify when they will provide the remaining dues.