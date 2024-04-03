Malayalam
Man, daughter die as truck rams two-wheeler in Perumbavoor

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 03, 2024 11:38 AM IST Updated: April 03, 2024 01:00 PM IST
Eldo (52) and Blessy, who was a nursing student, were on their way to Angamaly railway station when the accident happened. Photo: Manorama Online.

Perumbavoor: A man and his daughter were killed after a dumper truck rammed the two two-wheeler they were travelling in.
Eldo (52) and Blessy, who was a nursing student, were on their way to Angamaly railway station when the accident happened.

The mishap occurred at Thannippuzha on the Perumbavoor-Kalady stretch of MC Road. Eldo and Blessy were thrown off the bike when the truck rear-ended them. Eyewitnesses said the two were also run over the truck. While Blessy died on the spot, Eldo passed away while being taken to the hospital.
Eldo was working as an agricultural assistant in Palakkad.

