The Meppadi Police on Thursday arrested seven, including a policeman for facilitating the escape of a convict jailed in Tamil Nadu for a double murder.

M J Lenin, 40, escaped on Tuesday while he was being transported to a court in Sulthan Bathery here for trial in a gang rape case. Pasiyapuram M Dhanasekharan, 29, a policeman from Coimbatore is accused of letting Lenin get away from custody while the others allegedly helped him with vehicles and hideouts.

Wayanad natives Vinnaparambil Mani alias Rahul, 28, Njandukulathil Johnny Geroge, 41, Veliparambil Kichu alias Renjith Mohanan, 31, Vithupurauyil Tinto Thankachan, 35, Thattarathodiyil T Afsal, 37 and Pottayil House Sanal Mathayi, 29 are the others in custody. A woman, who operates an Ayurvedic Spa at Meppadi is also likely to be arrested in connection with the case.

Lenin was tracked down within 24 hours of his escape from Kappamkolly under the Meppadi Police station limits. He was taken into custody from the Kozhikode Railway Station, on Wednesday, while attempting to escape to Mangalore. CCTV footage and mobile tower locations were relied upon to nab the accused.

In the gang rape case from 2022, in which Lenin is an accused, a minor girl from Ernakulam was kidnapped and sexually abused by 17 persons at a homestay in Edappal. Lenin is also accused in various cases related to robbery, immoral traffic and destruction of public property in Ambalavayal and Sulthan Bathery.

A police team headed by Meppadi Station House Officer CK Siju, comprising sub inspector Hareesh Kumar and senior civil police officers KK Vipin, Noufal CK and PM Shajahan was assisted by the Railway Protection Force.