Kannur bomb blast: DYFI leader remanded; conspirator in custody

Kannur: Two persons including a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader were remanded on Sunday in connection with the Panoor bomb blast case.



DYFI Meethale Kunnothuparamba unit secretary Amal Babu and Cheruparamba Chirakarandimmal Sayooj were placed on remand. Amal was arrested on Sunday morning. Another DYFI activist, Mithunlal, is already in police custody.

Police arrested four persons - Shebin Lal, K Atul, K K Arun and Sayooj - on Saturday in connection with the blast that claimed one life and caused injuries to four others. Sherin (26) of Kaivelikkal succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode. According to cops, the accident happened while Sherin and a gang were making crude bombs on the terrace of an under-construction house.

Amal Babu was present at the location during the blast, while Mithunlal is believed to have conspired and possessed knowledge about the bomb-making activity, said police. The police later held Mithunlal from Bengaluru following the incident.

Sayooj was captured in Palakkad while attempting to flee to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Three other individuals -Vineesh, Vinod, and Ashwanth - who sustained injuries in the explosion and are receiving medical treatment, were also booked in the case.