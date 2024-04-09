Woman kills two sons, ends life in Kasaragod

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 09, 2024 04:21 PM IST
Representational Image

Kasaragod: In a tragic incident, a woman died by suicide after killing her two sons at Cheemeni here on Tuesday. The deceased are Sajana, and her two sons Gautham (9) and Thejus (6).

Manorama News reported that the woman allegedly poisoned her two children to death and hanged herself in their bedroom.The trio was found dead inside their room around noon on Tuesday. 

Sajana is a UD clerk and her husband is a KSEB employee. According to reports, police are clueless about the reason that forced the woman to take the grave step.

More details are awaited.

