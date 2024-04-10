Woman dies after sterilisation surgery; relatives blame lapses in anesthesia

Chalakudy (Thrissur): A woman, who underwent sterilisation surgery at a hospital here, passed away during treatment on Wednesday. The deceased Neetu (31) was the wife of Sijo from Chakkingal House in Mala.

Neetu was admitted to Palace Hospital in Potta on Monday for the surgery. She developed epileptic seizures post-surgery and was transferred to Thrissur Jubilee Hospital as her condition deteriorated. She passed away on Wednesday morning.

Relatives allege that the death was caused by lapses in anesthesia administered before the surgery at Palace Hospital. They have filed a complaint with the Chalakudy police, leading to the registration of a case of unnatural death. The police have assured that they will investigate whether there was any medical negligence involved.