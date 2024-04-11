Kasaragod CPM candidate's namesake alleges threat to life; party denies

Kasaragod: Independent candidate in Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency Balakrishnan N, 64, has alleged that the CPM leaders threatened him with life for contesting in the election. The independent candidate is the namesake of LDF candidate and CPM leader M V Balakrishnan.



The CPM has denied it, saying he was raising the allegation to stay in the limelight.

Balakrishnan N, a resident of Perol near Nileshwar in Kasaragod district, alleged that CPM's senior leaders, whom he respected a lot, put tremendous pressure on him before filing the nomination papers and after, till 3 pm on March 8, to back off from the election.

On the evening of March 9, when he was at a neighbourhood grocery shop to buy chapati, Balakrishnan N alleged he was threatened with life by Vallikkunnu CPM Branch Secretary Krishnan and former Branch Secretary K P Satheesan. "They said, 'Take care of your body. It's dangerous. Your life will be snuffed here'," Balakrishnan said. "That's why I approached the media," he said.

Balakrishnan said he immediately informed an officer of the Special Branch who had contacted him before. "Within five minutes, an additional superintendent of police called me," he said.

Balakrishnan, who taught in parallel colleges in various states, said he disagreed with being called a namesake in the election. "I am contesting this election as a protest against the corruption in CPM. This is not a fight against LDF candidate M V Balakrishnan," he said.

Balakrishnan N said he had been a member of the communist party from 1977 to 2024. "I have never worked with any rival party. I see the communist party as my mother," he said. However, since 1988, he said, he has been questioning the corruption inside CPM. "In 1988, a CPM leader's son defrauded the Cheruthazham service cooperative bank by pledging fake gold ornaments. When I questioned it, I was suspended from the party for six months. That man is still active in politics," he said. Balakrishnan was then a final year BA Political Science student at Payyannur College.

He said he had faith in the police and District Collector Inbasekar K to protect his life and property and his freedom to contest the election.

Balakrishnan M said he did not approach any other party or leaders to contest this election. "You can check my phone records. I am a Bolshevik. I will stand my ground and fight this ideological battle," he said.

CPM leaders of Nileshwar agreed that he was not a proxy fielded by any party. "We know him. He is a retired teacher seeking attention," said a CPM leader and former chairman of Nileshwar municipality.

The CPM leader said the branch-level leaders had advised the party to ignore his candidature so there was no question of threatening him.

Balakrishnan M is the only namesake in Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency. He has no criminal case against him and his total asset is valued at Rs 29.71 lakh.