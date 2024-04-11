Consumerfed to start Ramzan-Vishu fairs from tomorrow as HC gives nod

Kochi: The Kerala State Co-operative Consumer's Federation (Consumerfed) will start Ramzan-Vishu fairs across the state from Saturday as the High Court has granted permission with certain conditions. The Consumerfed announced that 250 fairs will start across the state from Saturday noon and conclude on April 19.



Though permission is given to conduct the special sales, Consumerfed is not allowed to take any financial help from the government for selling products at a subsidized rate.

Justice Devan Ramachandran asserted that the Election Commission can approach the court if they find any election propaganda during the sales.

A few days ago, the Election Commission denied permission for the sales citing that the sale of essential commodities with subsidy may influence the voters in the state as the general elections round the corner. EC intervened in the sales as the society had sought Rs 5 crore from the government to open the markets. Challenging this order, the Consumerfed approached the High Court seeking immediate intervention. The High Court has given a nod for the Ramzan-Vishu sales on Friday while considering this plea.