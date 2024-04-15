EC warns Tharoor for levelling allegations against Rajeev Chandrasekhar without evidence

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 15, 2024 10:13 AM IST Updated: April 15, 2024 10:27 AM IST
Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Shashi Tharoor. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: The Election Commission has cautioned senior Congress leader and UDF candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, Shashi Tharoor, over his remarks on NDA candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Tharoor had accused the NDA candidate of canvassing votes by paying money to religious organisations. The Commission viewed Tharoor's allegation as a violation of the Election Code of Conduct and has issued a warning to the candidate.

The commission also noted that Tharoor was unable to submit evidence against Rajeev Chandrasekhar to substantiate the allegation. On the other hand, the Commission rejected the BJP’s claim that Tharoor's allegations incited religious-caste sentiments.
BJP state election committee legal cell convener J R Padmakumar and NDA election committee district convener V V Rajesh had filed a complaint with the Election Commission regarding Tharoor’s allegations.

