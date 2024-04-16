Gaur roams into Kalpetta town, no damage caused

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 16, 2024 02:00 PM IST
Surrounded by vast plantations, gaurs, deers and wild boar are regularly seen crossing the National Highway 766.

Kalpetta: A gaur roamed into town and walked through National Highway 766 near the Wayanad Civil Station on Monday night, triggering panic among the two-wheeler riders.

The animal was first spotted near the SKMJ Higher Secondary School. It walked gently along the road, careless about the speeding vehicles. Drivers were highly cautious about the animal no untoward incident was reported. The animal vanished into the coffee plantation later.

Surrounded by vast plantations, gaurs, deers and wild boar are regularly seen crossing the National Highway 766. Many persons were injured in gaur attacks in the district, during the last few months. On January 10, a tribal man Kalan 47, a native of Cheeral village was attacked by a wild animal. A bike rider too was hurt when an Indian bison hit his vehicle.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA