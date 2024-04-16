Gaur roams into Kalpetta town, no damage caused

Kalpetta: A gaur roamed into town and walked through National Highway 766 near the Wayanad Civil Station on Monday night, triggering panic among the two-wheeler riders.

The animal was first spotted near the SKMJ Higher Secondary School. It walked gently along the road, careless about the speeding vehicles. Drivers were highly cautious about the animal no untoward incident was reported. The animal vanished into the coffee plantation later.

Surrounded by vast plantations, gaurs, deers and wild boar are regularly seen crossing the National Highway 766. Many persons were injured in gaur attacks in the district, during the last few months. On January 10, a tribal man Kalan 47, a native of Cheeral village was attacked by a wild animal. A bike rider too was hurt when an Indian bison hit his vehicle.