Alappuzha: A woman died after a tipper lorry rammed the autorickshaw she was travelling in at Kattanam, Kayamkulam on Thursday. Three others sustained injuries in the mishap.

The deceased is Leela of ‘Leela Nivas'. The accident occurred this morning at KP Road near Kattanam Sevanam Hospital.

The tipper was speeding when it rammed the three-wheeler, onlookers said. The injured has been admitted to St Thomas Missions Hospital, Vettikodu.