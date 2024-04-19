Minor sisters raped in Malappuram; two youths held

Malappuram: Police here on Friday arrested two youths for allegedly raping two underage girls who are sisters after giving them liquor. Nedumbasseri native Kidangayath house Basil Baby (23) and Kodungallur native Kenneth house Muhammed Ramees (22) are the accused in the case.



According to police, the girls from Kodungallur, have come to the house of their aunt at Wandoor here. The aunt approached the police on April 16 with a missing complaint of the girls.

It has been learned that the girls are in love with the accused and they have eloped with them on a bike to Bangalore from Wandoor. Basil and Ramees rented a house there and raped the girls after intoxicating them.

The police tracked the accused after tracing the mobile phone location. The probe team under Wandoor SI T P Mustafa took the accused in custody from Anamari check post while they were returning from Bengaluru. Charges under the POCSO Act are slapped against the accused, said police.