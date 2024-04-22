Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Lok Sabha polls: Hibi, Shine seek support of Ernakulam’s star voter, Mammootty

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 22, 2024 08:34 PM IST
Untitled design - 1
Hibi Eden and K J Shine, UDF and LDF candidates in the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency respectively, met actor Mammootty at his residence to seek his support. Photos: Special arrangement
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: The electioneering in its final leg had a star touch in Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency on Monday as two prominent candidates sought vote from actor Mammootty.

United Democratic Front's candidate and sitting MP Hibi Eden and Left Democratic Front's K J Shine visited Mammootty at his home and requested his support.

Actor-filmmaker Ramesh Pisharody, who is also a supporter of Hibi's Congress party, was present during the meeting.

RELATED ARTICLES

Shine, who is contesting her maiden parliament election, posted a photo with Mammootty after the visit. "Visited Bharat Mammootty, the personal pride of every Malayali, at his home and received his blessings," the Left candidate wrote on social media.

Hibi is the son of late Congress veteran George Eden who was Mammootty's classmate in Government Law College, Ernakulam. In 2021, on the occasion of Mammootty's 50th anniversary in Malayalam cinema, Hibi had written a heart-warming note narrating one of his early meeting with the actor. In the note shared on social media, Hibi remembered Mammootty telling him, "You are the son of my Eden. You are always welcome here".

With the campaigning for the April 26 election entering the final stage, the candidates are busy meeting prominent people in their constituencies. In Ernakulam, BJP has fielded veteran academic Dr K S Radhakrishnan, a former Congressman.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE