Lok Sabha polls: Hibi, Shine seek support of Ernakulam’s star voter, Mammootty

Kochi: The electioneering in its final leg had a star touch in Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency on Monday as two prominent candidates sought vote from actor Mammootty.

United Democratic Front's candidate and sitting MP Hibi Eden and Left Democratic Front's K J Shine visited Mammootty at his home and requested his support.

Actor-filmmaker Ramesh Pisharody, who is also a supporter of Hibi's Congress party, was present during the meeting.

Shine, who is contesting her maiden parliament election, posted a photo with Mammootty after the visit. "Visited Bharat Mammootty, the personal pride of every Malayali, at his home and received his blessings," the Left candidate wrote on social media.

Hibi is the son of late Congress veteran George Eden who was Mammootty's classmate in Government Law College, Ernakulam. In 2021, on the occasion of Mammootty's 50th anniversary in Malayalam cinema, Hibi had written a heart-warming note narrating one of his early meeting with the actor. In the note shared on social media, Hibi remembered Mammootty telling him, "You are the son of my Eden. You are always welcome here".

With the campaigning for the April 26 election entering the final stage, the candidates are busy meeting prominent people in their constituencies. In Ernakulam, BJP has fielded veteran academic Dr K S Radhakrishnan, a former Congressman.